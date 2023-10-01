Samoan Superstar returns at WWE event after over two years; wins the match in dominant fashion

The WWE live event in San Francisco, California on Saturday, September 30 saw a huge return as Nia Jax wrestled on the live circuit for the first time in over two years.

The Irresistible Force recently made her return to the Stamford-based promotion after getting released from her contract in 2021. Nia has been absolutely dominant ever since and has taken out multiple top names such as Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

The Samoan Superstar wrestled in her first match since returning on RAW this week where she defeated Zoey Stark in a dominant fashion. Jax also made a return to the live circuit on Saturday where she once again registered a quick win over Stark.

Nia last wrestled at a house show back in July 2021 before she was released from her contract. She was on the losing end of a tag team match against Natalya and Tamina where Shayna Baszler was her partner.

Jim Cornette believes Nia Jax is the most dangerous person to her WWE co-workers

Nia Jax stunned the wrestling world last month as she made her return to WWE two years after getting released from her contract. She had stayed off the wrestling radar after getting fired and had just made a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

However, not many were thrilled with the Samoan star's return as she has been touted as unsafe in the ring. Recently Jim Cornette also stated that Jax is the most dangerous person to her fellow co-workers inside the squared circle.

"The thing is Ronda Rousey wasn't really dangerous. She was The Baddest Woman on the Planet that's what it was. But Nia Jax is really the most dangerous person in the WWE to the talent," he said.

Nia Jax has put the women's division on notice ever since her return. She is likely to face off against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in the near future.

