WWE SuperShow Results: Jey Uso comes out to save Roman Reigns' fierce rival, LA Knight defeats former champion (San Francisco, CA, 09/30)

WWE hosted the first live event of the week in San Francisco, California, on Saturday, September 30. The show featured multiple title matches with stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a tag team match that saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Giovanni Vinci Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. Gunther was in action next but did not suffer the same fate as his stablemates. The Ring General defeated Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the first title match of the night.

Elsewhere on the card, LA Knight defeated former United States Champion Austin Theory in a singles match. Nia Jax returned to the Live event circuit after over two years. The powerhouse got a victory over Zoey Stark in her comeback match.

Next up was a Street Fight between Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest. JD McDonagh tried to interfere in the contest, but Jey Uso came out to assist Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 opponent.

Also in action was Bronson Reed, who got a victory over Otis of Alpha Academy. IYO SKY retained her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a stellar bout.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defeated The Miz in the main event to continue his World Heavyweight Championship reign. The Visionary will defend the title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane 2023.

Complete WWE SuperShow Results

Here are the complete WWE house show results from San Francisco, California, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable LA Knight defeated Austin Theory

Nia Jax defeated Zoey Stark

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight

Bronson Reed defeated Otis (w/ Maxxine Dupri)

WWE Women's Title Match – IYO SKY (c) retains over Charlotte Flair

World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over The Miz