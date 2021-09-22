"We had seven heels and we made a Babyface"- Ex-WWE star details the match that turned Cody Rhodes Babyface (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Damien Sandow aka Aron Stevens, recently detailed the events of the SmackDown Money In The Bank match in 2013 involving Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Sandow recalled that all the superstars were heels going into the match, but at the end, Cody Rhodes emerged as a babyface.

“I’m still proud of the Money In The Bank match we had and I think Cody said this before like that was one of his favorite matches, if not his favourite in WWE and mine too. It’s nothing to do with the fact that I won but in Philadelphia, we had seven heels and we made a Babyface in that match. It was such a great moment. I remember, I was hiding up by Lilian in the pit and Cody had fought everybody off and had just a little bit of colour (blood on his face), just enough for you to see it but they didn’t stop the match and all that crap. And he’s climbing up (the ladder) and I just went, ‘Oh my god. This is gonna work’”, Sandow revealed.

He added that he felt it was a masterpiece and praised the Philadelphia crowd for their honesty.

“It was magical. And you know what, it took everyone involved in that match to do it. Like it was, in my opinion, an absolute masterpiece. The fans in Philly, if it doesn’t work, they’ll let you know. They are an honest crowd and I always love them for that,” Sandow said.

Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow were supposed to feud over the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow worked as a tag team called 'The Rhodes Scholars' during that time. Earlier in the interview, Sandow discussed his failed Money In The Bank cash-in and revealed the original plans.

He stated that he was supposed to win the World Heavyweight Championship and feud over it with Cody Rhodes. He spoke highly of their team, saying they never had a bad outing and also heaped praise on his former partner.

You can watch the entire episode of UnSKripted below:

