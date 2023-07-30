"Santos Escobar, he's a bad guy" - WWE star reacts to Rey Mysterio getting injured on SmackDown

WWE star Austin Theory shared his thoughts on the finals of the United States Championship Invitational between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

The two LWO members clashed with each other for an opportunity to challenge Theory for the US title. However, the contest came to an abrupt end as Mysterio got injured and the match had to be cut short. Escobar was declared the winner and the new number-one challenger for the United States Championship.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Austin Theory on SmackDown Lowdown. The 25-year-old star claimed that he was shocked to see Escobar injure his mentor. He labeled the number one contender as a villain and made it clear that he would deal with this threat down the line.

"I'm shook. You know, I thought I had this figured out. I went out there, I enjoyed my popcorn, but I didn't get to finish it. I thought, LWO, not just friends, family. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, they are family. But they didn't take it easy on each other. That's what I thought, but what happened? Santos Escobar just knocked out Rey Mysterio, my childhood hero. Do you know what that means? Santos Escobar, he's a bad guy. And I'll take care of that." [From 0:16 - 0:48]

You can watch the full video here:

Rey Mysterio hopes to dethrone his son for the North American Championship

This week on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio spoke about Dominik Mysterio winning the NXT North American Championship.

He stated that he was proud of his son's accomplishments but would not hesitate to face him in a match and take the North American Championship from him.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/OhzvFduylJ Rey Mysterio is still proud of Dominik Mysterio, but won't hesitate to take away the North American title

The masked luchador already has a singles victory over his son, defeating him earlier this year at WrestleMania 39.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has a lot on his plate as he will be defending the North American title against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a triple-threat match at NXT's The Great American Bash on July 30.

How soon would you like to see Rey back in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.