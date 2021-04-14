Santos Escobar issues an open challenge; updated WWE NXT preview

Will fans see a surprise return or debut on WWE NXT tonight?

With the black and gold brand officially moving to Tuesdays, Santos Escobar has issued an open challenge to the NXT roster for a match on tonight's show.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

The leader of Legado del Fantasma is clearly riding high after his epic Ladder Match victory over Jordan Devlin at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

But given how Escobar sacrificed his body in the unforgettable yet brutal match, is The Emperor of Lucha Libre making a misstep?

Franky Monet makes her WWE NXT debut tonight

For the last couple of weeks, the Capitol Wrestling Center has been invaded by an adorable puppy to help build Franky Monet's debut tonight on NXT.

Monet, presumably the former Taya Valkyrie of IMPACT Wrestling, signed with WWE earlier this year and will undoubtedly be an excellent addition to NXT's amazing women's roster.

This is everything WWE NXT has currently announced for their show tonight:

The newly crowned NXT Champion Karrion Kross will kick off tonight's show

The fallout from Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly's Unsanctioned match from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The new NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez will address the WWE Universe

Leon Rush goes one on one with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

The Way takes on Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Shotzi Blackheart, and Ember Moon in an eight-person tag team match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar issues an open challenge

MSK defend the NXT Tag Team titles against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

MSK defend the NXT Tag Team titles against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick