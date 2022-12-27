Santos Escobar reacts to crazy move after injury scare during tonight's WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar took to Twitter to react to a crazy moment during the Intercontinental Championship match tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Gunther put his title on the line in a Ladder match tonight at the WWE Live Event. The Ring General successfully defended against Escobar, Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

He most recently defeated SmackDown World Cup winner Ricochet on the blue brand to retain the championship, but will likely have to deal with Braun Strowman in the weeks ahead. Braun battled Ricochet in the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup but came up short due to interference from Imperium.

A wrestling fan posted a crazy spot from tonight's WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden on Twitter. In the video, Santos and former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura are battling on a ladder in the middle of the ring. Escobar jumped off the ladder and sent Nakamura flying to the canvas with an incredible Hurricanrana.

The 38-year-old retweeted the post with the caption "Lucha Libre".

"Lucha. Libre. 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽," tweeted Santos Escobar.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Santos Escobar possibly injured at WWE Live Event

During the Intercontinental Championship Ladder match tonight at Madison Square Garden, Santos Escobar potentially suffered an injury.

Santos and Kofi were battling on a ladder and fell to the mat. A wrestling fan at the event posted on Twitter that Kingston landed on Escobar's knee during the fall and the referee threw up the "X" sign to signify that an injury took place. The wrestling fan also uploaded footage of Escobar being helped backstage at Madison Square Garden.

francesca. @bankssmorgan francesca. @bankssmorgan santos and kofi had a nasty landing and the ref threw up the X for santos noooooo santos and kofi had a nasty landing and the ref threw up the X for santos noooooo he was walking out so hopefully all is okay - it seems kofi landed on santos’ knee really hard twitter.com/bankssmorgan/s… he was walking out so hopefully all is okay - it seems kofi landed on santos’ knee really hard twitter.com/bankssmorgan/s… https://t.co/llFAcPgWtR

It looks like Santos Escobar avoided serious injury as he is already reacting to spots from the match on social media. It will be interesting to see what is next for his faction, Legado Del Fantasma, on SmackDown in 2023.

Who would you like to see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Championship against on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes