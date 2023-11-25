Santos Escobar sends warning before WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar has issued a warning as he prepares for the final WWE SmackDown before the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The status of Escobar and the LWO has been up in the air ever since the 39-year-old turned on Rey Mysterio earlier this month, which came after Mysterio dropped the WWE United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The WWE Hall of Famer underwent surgery and is now on the injury list due to a nagging knee problem worsened by Escobar's attack.

With the legendary masked superstar out due to injury, Carlito is stepping up and will look to make Escobar pay at Survivor Series on Saturday. WWE is billing this as a "bitter grudge match with more than just bragging rights on the line," and Escobar seemingly agreed with the stakes as he took to X today with a pre-SmackDown warning.

"You can either BE on my ship… or SINK. #SantosTime," he wrote.

Saturday's match will be the first-ever singles bout between the two, who will likely be on tonight's go-home SmackDown. However, they did lock up at the Nacion Lucha Libre tapings on August 4th, 2019, as Escobar teamed with La Mascara to defeat Carlito and MVP. They have teamed up four times in recent months while with the LWO.

WWE Superstars set to join Santos Escobar soon?

Santos Escobar is currently on his own as he works the WWE blue brand, but he has been known to roll with a stable in the past.

It was recently reported that Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo may be joining Escobar on SmackDown. There was also speculation that Elektra Lopez may leave NXT with Los Lotharios to join their new leader on the main roster. This would open the door for a new multi-person feud with Escobar, Lopez, Garza, and Carrillo vs. Carlito, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

The original plan was for Los Lotharios to align with Rey Mysterio, but then the idea was to have the cousins join Escobar once he began feuding with The Master of the 619. It remains to be seen who Mysterio will side with once his injury has healed, but he would likely continue his babyface run with the LWO.

What is your prediction for Santos Escobar vs. Carlito? What do you think of Escobar recruiting a new faction?