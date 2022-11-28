Sarah Logan reacts to her unique name change after WWE Survivor Series

Sarah Logan recently returned to WWE after being teased in vignettes for several months. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE gave her an extraordinary new name, Valhalla, and she is now a member of the vicious Viking Raiders.

During a series of vignettes promoting the return of the tag team, the name Valhalla was used, but it wasn't clear if Logan would continue to use that name.

Interestingly, Logan's new ring name comprises the words valr, which means "the fallen," and höll, which means "hall." Hence, Valhalla means "hall of the fallen."

Formerly known as Sarah Logan, the wrestler reacted to her name change and claimed that the gods had spoken her true name:

"I'm no longer Sarah Logan. I am beloved by the moon. And the gods have spoken my true name. I am Valhalla," she tweeted.

You can check out Logan's tweet below:

How will WWE unfold the bold storyline of Sarah Logan with her new name?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a rash of budget cuts led to the release of 29-year-old Logan from her WWE contract in 2020.

Triple H has not hesitated to bring back some of his favorite NXT wrestlers who were let go by the company. He was primarily responsible for signing Logan and developing her in NXT.

Under the Triple H regime, The Viking Raiders had their most tremendous success in WWE. They were dominant NXT tag team champions who never lost the titles before being called up to the main roster.

Valhalla is proud to have been "born in the woods and raised in the mud." This upbringing has given her the hunter-survival instinct. Perhaps this is a fresh development, and the added plotline in which Valhalla takes orders from the gods and delivers them to Erik and Ivar is an intriguing twist.

WWE's Chief Content Officer keeps the fans on their toes with game-shifting changes in their television product. It will be interesting to see how The Viking Raider situation unfolds on the blue brand.

What do you think of Sarah Logan's unique name change? Sound off in the comments section below.

