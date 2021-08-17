Sarah Logan reveals unique request she made to Vince McMahon

Sarah Rowe (formerly known as Sarah Logan) received permission from Vince McMahon to stop wearing makeup during her time in WWE.

Logan joined WWE’s main roster in November 2017 alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott as part of The Riott Squad. The 27-year-old initially agreed to wear makeup while wrestling, even though she felt more comfortable without it.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Logan revealed that she approached Vince McMahon about altering her on-screen appearance. The WWE Chairman agreed with Logan’s request and allowed her to go makeup-free on television.

“It bothered me personally and I was talking about it and someone was like, ‘Go tell him [Vince McMahon],’” Logan said. “I went in and I was like, ‘Vince, I don’t like wearing makeup. It makes my eyes hurt, I don’t think I need it, I don’t wanna wear it.’"

“He’s like, ‘I think your face is pretty expressive enough not to wear makeup,'" Logan continued. "I’m like, ‘I do too.’ He’s like, ‘Alright.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, thank you,’ and I left. I walked out and I was like, ‘Should I have said more?!’ So I just stopped wearing it. I felt better about myself.”

Sarah Logan worked for WWE between October 2016 and April 2020. She said in the same interview that she considers WWE to be an “unclosed chapter” in her career.

What else did Sarah Logan say to Renee Paquette?

Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan joined forces as The Riott Squad in 2017

Sarah Logan admitted she has found it difficult to watch WWE since receiving her release last year. The former Riott Squad member still watches RAW, but only because her husband, Raymond Rowe (also known as Erik) appears on the show.

She also told an amusing story about the time she growled at Vince McMahon backstage after mistakenly thinking that he had growled at her. Ruby Riott informed her after the awkward encounter that the WWE Chairman was coughing and not growling at her.

Sarah Logan is one of many people who worked on Vince McMahon’s main roster after appearing on Triple H’s NXT shows. Watch the video above to hear former WWE writer Vince Russo discuss the power struggle that allegedly exists between McMahon and Triple H.

