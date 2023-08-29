The world of professional wrestling was lost for words when Bray Wyatt unexpectedly left us. Several of his peers from WWE and AEW paid the fallen star tributes, including Paige (aka Saraya), after her title win at All In.

Earlier this year, Bray Wyatt took an indefinite hiatus from WWE ahead of his marquee match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. The bout was scrapped, and The Eater of Worlds did not appear on weekly television for months.

Last week, Triple H broke the news through Twitter about Windham Rotunda's unfortunate demise. Today, Saraya (aka Paige) paid tribute to the fallen star after she became the AEW Women's World Champion at All In.

""Wrestling is not a love story. It’s a fairy tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can’t understand, and a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Hero’s are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is business." - Windham Rotunda," tweeted Saraya.

Expand Tweet

The quote is from Wyatt's tweet that he posted last year ahead of his return to the company at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Several stars paid tributes to Bray Wyatt at AEW's All In

Bray Wyatt's tragic demise at the age of 36 shocked the fans and superstars from all across the globe. The fans and his peers were heartbroken as no one expected Triple H to break such saddening news.

This past Friday, after his demise, continued with several stars from past and present paying tributes to Wyatt throughout the blue brand show. There were vignettes on both Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt on SmackDown and RAW.

Meanwhile, AEW was in London to host All In, and several stars also paid their tributes. Renee Paquette started the Zero Hour show with a tribute to the former Universal Champion.

Expand Tweet

On the main card, superstars such as Saraya, Mercedes Mone, Buddy Matthews, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and many more paid tribute to the star who left the world expectedly sooner than anyone imagined.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE