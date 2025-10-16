Saraya aka Paige shares personal update amid WWE return rumours

Saraya aka Paige is one of the most iconic female wrestlers of all time. She is fondly remembered for her time in WWE where she won the Divas Championship twice and was also the inaugural NXT Women's Champion. She recently shared a personal update on X amidst the rumours surrounding her WWE return.Paige joined All Elite Wrestling back in 2022 which marked her return to pro wrestling after she was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury. She won the AEW Women's World title at All In 2023 marking her first World title win in nearly 9 years. She announced her departure from the company in March of this year.Since then, there have been a lot of rumours suggesting that she will soon return to WWE. Amidst all this, the Anti-Diva took to X to share a heartfelt personal incident about meeting her old science teacher. &quot;Got to see my science teacher after 18 years. Was incredible. He would come to watch my shows before I got signed to come to America. I would be taking days off school to do the indies and he would make sure the school didn't give me a hard time about it. Truly encouraged my wrestling journey and couldn't adore him enough!&quot; She wrote.It's so heartwarming to see Paige appreciate people who have supported her in the past. Paige recently stated that she would love to come back to WWE and tag with AJ LeePaige made her main roster debut on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 30. She confronted the Divas Champion AJ Lee which led to a match between the two which the Anti-Diva ended up winning. The two also teamed up at next year's WrestleMania against the Bellas.While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, she stated that she would love to tag with AJ Lee again in the future.&quot;With AJ, I would love to be her tag partner again or run it back - eventually. I'm not saying right away, she needs her moment, people are excited for her to come back. Maybe one day, we'll see.&quot; She said. [H/T WrestleTalk] WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKSaraya/Paige comments on potentially returning to WWE after AJ Lee, and the possibility of working with AJ again: &quot;I'm always gonna have that feeling because WWE's doing amazing things right now, and you're just like, man, I miss being in the locker room, I miss being aroundIt will be exciting to see the former AEW Women's World Champion and AJ Lee team up once again if it happens.