Saraya FKA Paige reveals heartbreaking detail about her time in WWE

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW performer Saraya has revealed that she wrestled through a painful condition on multiple occasions while in WWE.

Saraya FKA Paige recently disclosed that she has been dealing with endometriosis for a while now. As per the 30-year-old star, the issue affects her ability to wrestle. Many news sites picked up the story, and a bunch of fans targeted Saraya for getting into the ring in her condition.

Saraya has now hit back at those fans and clarified that her condition doesn't hinder her from wrestling. She then posted another tweet, revealing that her condition dates back to her stint in WWE.

"I’ve had endometriosis for years and years and they think it hinders me now. It’s nuts haha. I wrestled through that in WWE multiple times. People are dumb af. Lmao"

Saraya received massive support in the replies to her tweet

Paige has her fair share of detractors. On the other hand, many people have supported her through thick and thin. Here's how her ardent fans reacted to her tweet:

MelColemanArt @MelColemanArt @Saraya Endo is brutal, people who don't have it can never understand what it's like. @Saraya Endo is brutal, people who don't have it can never understand what it's like.

dudes need to just stay in their own lane @Saraya especially men talking about something that only impacts womendudes need to just stay in their own lane @Saraya especially men talking about something that only impacts womendudes need to just stay in their own lane

Shay Shay @sexie_shay @Saraya Wow, power to you wrestling through that for all these years. I suffer with it as well. It's no joke at all. I can't even imagine trying to wrestle for years with it. You are a Queen and The G.O.A.T @Saraya Wow, power to you wrestling through that for all these years. I suffer with it as well. It's no joke at all. I can't even imagine trying to wrestle for years with it. You are a Queen and The G.O.A.T 🙌

Paige made her AEW debut on September 21, 2022. She has been a mainstay on AEW TV since then. Here's what she said about her condition on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast, which led to some fans attacking her on Twitter:

"I have really bad endometriosis. My belly swells up, I get endo belly and so it swells up for a couple of weeks and it’s really, really painful and I try to hide it. That’s why I can’t wrestle when my belly is like that. I can’t wear wrestling gear, I’m too swollen. It’s a really painful experience for me and then people will just think I’m fat and I’m just like, ‘You have no idea’ but everyone has an opinion.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Judging by The Anti-Diva's comments, she has endured quite a lot over the years, courtesy of her condition. Here's hoping she fights through it and gets better.

