Saraya (fka Paige) would have "struck gold" with Becky Lynch in WWE, according to her mother (Exclusive)

Sweet Saraya, the mother of AEW star Saraya (f.k.a. Paige in WWE), would have enjoyed watching a meaningful rivalry between her daughter and Becky Lynch.

Saraya departed WWE in July, four years after a serious neck injury forced her to retire from in-ring competition. The two-time Divas Champion made her AEW debut at Grand Slam on September 21, prompting speculation that she might wrestle again.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Sweet Saraya named Lynch as a dream rival for her daughter:

"It's a hard one because there's quite a few that she'd be able to run with," Sweet Saraya said. "It's a shame because her and Becky would have had a good stint. I think her and Becky would have struck gold. It would be nice for her to wrestle Trish [Stratus]. As a spectacle, that would be cool. Obviously, if Madusa [Alundra Blayze] came out of retirement, that would be a personal favorite of mine even though, if she's having one last match, she's promised it to me." [0:43 - 1:18]

Sweet Saraya would also like to see Hiroyo Matsumoto face her daughter. Matsumoto is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in Japan. She participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, where she was eliminated by Toni Storm in the second round.

Watch the video above to hear Saraya's mother and father discuss their upcoming World Association of Wrestling (WAW) show on October 15. Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, and Saraya are among the star names due to appear at the Norfolk Showground event.

Becky Lynch and Paige's history in WWE

The two women never faced each other at a premium live event or in a televised title match. However, they still shared the ring dozens of times on WWE's main roster.

Their most notable in-ring encounters occurred in 2015 after Paige betrayed Becky Lynch and fellow PCB member Charlotte Flair. The storyline led to three televised singles matches between Paige and Lynch, with the latter winning twice.

Lynch, known by her real name Rebecca Quin before joining WWE, also managed Saraya and Sweet Saraya on the independent scene.

