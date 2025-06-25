  • home icon
Saraya, Ric Flair, Jade Cargill, and other current/former WWE stars react to Charlotte Flair's update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 25, 2025 10:26 GMT
Saraya (left), Charlotte Flair (middle), Jade Cargill (right)
Saraya (left), Charlotte Flair (middle), and Jade Cargill (right)! [Images from stars' Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Saraya (FKA Paige), Ric Flair, and Jade Cargill, recently took to social media to react to Charlotte Flair's post. The Queen was spotted with Hall of Famer Nikki Bella outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Charlotte Flair is one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. Although Flair has been at the top of the women's division for almost her whole career, her current booking has not been the best. The 14-time world champion recently lost the chance to qualify further in the Queen of the Ring Tournament and is set to miss the Night of Champions PLE.

The Queen recently took to Instagram to provide an update outside WWE. Flair shared several photos with Nikki Bella, possibly from the night of her appearance on the legend's podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show. In her post's caption, Charlotte highlighted Bella's record as the longest-reigning Divas Champion and her own as the last Divas Champion.

"Longest Reigning and Final Divas Champion 🦋 🩷," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Charlotte Flair's post, including Saraya (FKA Paige), Ric Flair, Dominik Mysterio, Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Nikkita Lyons, Mia Yim, Cathy Kelley, Jessica McKay, Fallon Henley, Cassie Lee, Renee Paquette, Carlito, and more.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya, Jade Cargill, and Maxxine Dupri left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments.
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram]

WWE legend Ric Flair sent a message to his daughter Charlotte Flair after SmackDown

After Charlotte Flair defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match on last week's SmackDown, Ric Flair took to Instagram to send a message. The legend reacted to his daughter's merch, writing that "Flairs" would always be first, no matter if anyone else liked it or not.

"It Will Always Be The Flairs First. Whether You Like It Or Don’t Like It, Learn To Love It! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Charlotte Flair going forward.

