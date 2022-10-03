"The girl I thought was absolutely believable" - Saraya's (fka Paige) father on Florence Pugh and the Fighting with My Family cast (Exclusive)

Ricky Knight, the father of AEW's Saraya (f.k.a. Paige in WWE), thinks the entire Fighting with My Family cast played their roles to perfection.

In 2012, United Kingdom television network Channel 4 aired a documentary about the Knight family's contrasting journeys as they searched for wrestling superstardom. WWE icon and Hollywood star The Rock watched the show and turned the story into a movie.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Knight commented on Florence Pugh's portrayal of Saraya. He also praised Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, and Nick Frost for their Fighting with My Family performances:

"The girl [Florence Pugh] I thought was absolutely believable," Knight said. "When the lad [Jack Lowden] came in playing Zak, I thought, 'Hmm, he looks a bit small,' but he went to the gym and put some muscle on and stuff, and he played Zak perfectly. Obviously, the guy who played me, I made him famous! Nick Frost. But yeah, Nick was great. He told me he didn't want to play me, he wanted to do a caricature of me, which I thought he did really well, and I thought Lena Headey was superb as Jules [Sweet Saraya]." [6:22 - 6:53]

Watch the video above to hear Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya's thoughts on Vince McMahon's retirement, Becky Lynch vs. Saraya, and much more.

How much of Fighting with My Family was real?

The story of the movie largely revolved around Saraya's journey to WWE. It also documented her brother Zak's attempt to make it as a major star in America.

t @yelenaspugh never not thinking about florence pugh in fighting with my family never not thinking about florence pugh in fighting with my family https://t.co/Gdyo1sLCWm

Ricky Knight believes the majority of Fighting with My Family accurately told his family's compelling story:

"In all, we were very pleased, very pleased with the film, pleased how it came out," Knight added. "Obviously, there's a little bit of Hollywood in it. When people ask how much is the truth, a lot of it is the truth but not necessarily in the right order. I would say 85 percent of that film is the truth." [6:55 - 7:11]

The Knight family's World Association of Wrestling (WAW) promotion will hold the Fightmare IV event at the Norfolk Showground on October 15. Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, and Saraya will appear on the show.

What do you want to see from Saraya in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far