"I thought Vince McMahon would go to the day he died" - Saraya's (fka Paige) parents react to WWE's major changes (Exclusive)

Ricky Knight, the father of AEW star Saraya (f.k.a. Paige in WWE), was surprised when Vince McMahon suddenly retired in July.

McMahon announced the news on Twitter amid sexual misconduct allegations. Triple H now leads WWE's creative team, while Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are the company's co-CEOs.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Knight gave his reaction to the 77-year-old's surprising news:

"I thought Vince McMahon would go to the day he died like I intend to," Knight said. "I thought he would be there forever. It's crazy, a crazy situation because what he's built up, and to leave it now, just seems crazy." [2:14 - 2:42]

Sweet Saraya on Vince McMahon giving Stephanie McMahon control of WWE

In 1982, Vince McMahon acquired WWE (then known as WWF) from his father. Four decades later, Stephanie McMahon is now one of the company's most important decision-makers.

Sweet Saraya believes WWE will continue to thrive with Stephanie McMahon in charge alongside Nick Khan and her husband Triple H:

"He's done his stint," Sweet Saraya said. "Maybe he just wants more time doing other stuff now. I mean, it [WWE] runs itself, really, now, doesn't it? His dad retired so he could have it, so he's just retired so she can have it." [2:43 - 2:58]

Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya founded the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) promotion in 1994. Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, and Saraya are set to appear at the company's Fightmare IV event at the Norfolk Showgrounds on October 15.

