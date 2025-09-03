  • home icon
  Saraya shares emotional personal update amid WWE return rumors

Saraya shares emotional personal update amid WWE return rumors

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 03, 2025 07:24 GMT
Saraya is a former Divas Champion [Image credits: star
Saraya is a former Divas Champion [Image credits: Star's Instagram and wwe.com]

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) recently took to social media to share a personal update. The 33-year-old is heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Saraya competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2011 to 2022. During her time in the company, the star made a huge name for herself by winning several titles. After her WWE exit in June 2022, the former Paige joined the company's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, where she became a Women's World Champion, but her time with AEW ended in March 2025. Since then, she has been a free agent and is heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Amid these rumors, the 33-year-old took to X/Twitter to send an emotional message. The former Divas Champion wrote that 2025 has been the happiest year of her life, as she felt positive throughout the year.

Saraya added that her mindset has helped her push through tough things as she has been focusing on herself this year. The star also shared a wholesome picture with her dogs.

"Random late night thoughts lol but.. This year I’ve been the happiest I’ve ever been. Everything feels just so much more positive. Personal. Business. Even when things aren’t easy, my mind set is just so much better. I feel like it’s noticeable? I dunno but making big changes and putting myself first FINALLY looks good on me. Also. Here’s a pic of me and my babies from a while ago! - Goodnight," she wrote.
Check out her post below:

Saraya was full of praise for a current WWE Superstar

An X user recently asked Saraya what she thought about WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer. The former Divas Champion replied to the fan, writing that she believed Vaquer was one of the best wrestlers in the world, calling her a "sweetheart."

"One of the best wrestlers in the world!! And a sweetheart," she wrote.

Many fans want to see Saraya back in World Wrestling Entertainment soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the 33-year-old star's future.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
