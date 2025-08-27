Former WWE champion shares honest thoughts on Stephanie Vaquer

A former WWE star revealed her honest thoughts about Stephanie Vaquer. The popular star was called up to the main roster earlier this year.Saraya, formerly known in WWE as Paige, spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling but is currently a free agent after departing the company. A wrestling fan took to social media to ask the former Divas Champion for her opinion of Stephanie Vaquer, and Saraya responded by claiming that she was one of the best in the world and was a sweetheart.&quot;One of the best wrestlers in the world!! And a sweetheart,&quot; she wrote.SARAYA @SarayaLINKOne of the best wrestlers in the world!! And a sweetheartVaquer won a Battle Royal at WWE Evolution to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the PLE as well to capture the title.The Glow was supposed to defend the title against Vaquer at Clash in Paris this Sunday night, but the match was canceled on RAW. Naomi announced that she was pregnant earlier this month and relinquished the title last week on the red brand.Former WWE writer criticizes Stephanie Vaquer's promo workWrestling legend Vince Russo criticized Stephanie Vaquer following a recent promo on WWE RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that La Primera was &quot;awful&quot; on the microphone. He noted that everyone was a great wrestler on the roster, and the former NXT Women's Champion had not done enough to stand out.&quot;Why are you giving her a microphone? She's awful, bro. She's absolutely awful. So, you need to either pre-tape this during the day about 20 times until it gets better and better or don't freaking air it. Talent should not look this bad on the show. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say these are not pros. If you want to say Stephanie Vaquer is a great freaking worker and great wrestler, go ahead. I literally could care less about her work. Every everybody's a great freaking wrestler,&quot; he said.Only time will tell when the 32-year-old gets her shot at the Women's World Championship.