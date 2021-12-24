Sasha Banks shares bold 2022 Royal Rumble prediction

Sasha Banks has achieved a lot in her career. She was one of the first women to main event WrestleMania in a singles match and is a multi-time RAW Women's Champion. She is also one of the few female Grand Slam Champions in WWE. The Boss has managed to accomplish all of this before the age of 30.

One accolade that has evaded Banks so far is winning the women's Royal Rumble match.

However, Banks believes her luck will change in 2022. When sharing a WWE post listing her 2021 achievements in the company, she added:

"Royal Rumble 2022"

And later:

"Winner"

Sasha Banks made history in 2018 when she was the first-ever entrant in the premier women's Royal Rumble match. Many thought the former champion would also be the winner of the match, however, she was eliminated by Brie and Nikki Bella after spending almost an hour in the match, lasting until the final four. Also in her first Royal Rumble effort, Banks managed to eliminate Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

This has been Sasha Banks' only Royal Rumble appearance so far. She defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella at the most recent Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She missed the 2020 Royal Rumble altogether, however, and in 2019 lost against Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship.

Sasha Banks has recently been aligned with Toni Storm on SmackDown

Over the past few weeks on SmackDown, Sasha Banks has been teaming up with former NXT UK Champion Toni Storm, who moved over to the blue brand earlier in the year.

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, the duo defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her current ally Shotzi Blackheart in a match that was praised by Ric Flair.

Toni Storm will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship this Friday, hopefully with Sasha Banks cheering her on.

Who do you think will be the winner of the 2022 Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.

