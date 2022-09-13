"My best friend"- Sasha Banks sends a message to former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently sent out a heartfelt message addressed to fellow wrestler and friend Naomi.

Sasha Banks and Naomi recently walked down the ramp at New York Fashion Week. Banks said that walking down the ramp made her feel like she was wrestling her first match all over again.

Banks had a chat with Page Six Style soon after and opened up in detail about her New York Fashion Week debut. She also had high praise for Naomi. The former women's champion stated that she is her best friend and "soul sister."

“Trinity [Naomi] is my best friend, my soul sister, my partner in everything. While I was channeling Tyra, Trinity was serving Naomi Campbell on the runway," she said.

Mere hours after the article came out, Banks took a screengrab of the comment in question and shared it on her official Twitter handle.

Check out her tweet below:

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the best of friends for a while now

Banks and Naomi were a part of Team B.A.D. (Beautiful and Dangerous), along with Tamina Snuka, back during Banks' early run on the main roster.

Earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Naomi formed an alliance again and eyed the Women's Tag Team Championships. The two female stars won a Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match to win the titles at WrestleMania 38.

As fans are aware by this point, Banks and Naomi handed over their belts to John Laurinaitis before walking out of WWE RAW in May. They have not been back in the promotion since.

Earlier this year, Naomi spoke with Denise Salcedo and called The Boss "unique and special."

"Easy, Sasha and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction of Team B.A.D together. I have always admired her, we have had a great relationship together, both work-wise and personal. So it is just natural, she and I together. I have been with a lot of tag team partners but she is very unique and special."

If the latest rumors are to be believed, fans could get to see Naomi and Banks on WWE TV soon. It remains to be seen if they will remain on-screen tag team partners if they make their return to WWE.

What do you make of Sasha Banks' thoughts on Naomi? Let us know in the comments section below.

