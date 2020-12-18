Sasha Banks is at the top of her game currently and it seems that the SmackDown Women's Champion has a lot more to offer in the future. Banks recently spoke about Evolution, the all-women pay-per-view, and how she wants WWE to host another one in the future. Banks stated that she will continue asking Vince McMahon about it and called the WWE Chairman her "best friend".

Sasha Banks was a part of the first edition of Evolution that took place in 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. At that show, she teamed with Bayley and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match against The Riott Squad.

Banks stated in her interview with ComicBook that if there was a second Evolution pay-per-view, WWE should have a different card and not host it in New York. She said that it was "unique and different" and that the fans gave a lot of "love and support". She said that she will keep Tweeting Vince McMahon to bring back the pay-per-view.

"And the fans that were there just really gave so much love and support, because they're the ones that have been behind us this whole time. So, I think women's wrestling is really better than the men all the time, because that's what I do. Every time I go out there, people are like, 'Sasha Banks is number one.' I'm like, 'Duh.' So I don't understand why we don't. So keep on manifesting it, keep on tweeting Vince McMahon. I'll keep talking to him, because he's my best friend. And hopefully, we can get one in 2021," said Banks.

Sasha Banks has time and again Tweeted about or to Vince McMahon on Twitter, perhaps to show how close she is to the WWE Chairman. She recently stated that she wants to be WWE CEO, which is Vince McMahon's role in the company.

Sasha Banks on Evolution and Queen of the Ring

Sasha Banks not only wants the second edition of the all-women Evolution pay-per-view, but also wants to see a Queen of the Ring tournament. WWE's King of the Ring tournament has been in existence for over 30 years, where the men compete in a tournament, but a women's edition of such a tournament has not happened yet.

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

In the same interview with ComicBook, Banks wondered why WWE have not held another edition of Evolution as she said that there are more than enough women stars on the WWE roster currently.