"I don't need that anymore"- Old footage shows Sasha Banks comparing her position to Vince McMahon

The recent incident on RAW, where WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out, garnered mixed reactions from the fans, pundits, and fellow superstars alike.

The women's tag team champions were scheduled to main event the Monday Nigth Show this week. A six-pack challenge was to take place to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Initially, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. were to compete in the bout. However, the creative differences between Boss & Glow and the company reportedly caused them to walk out before the show.

A fan recently shared a clip from an episode of Broken Skull Sessions last year featuring Sasha Banks where she compared herself to Vince McMahon. Banks further added that she was done with having to be grateful for the opportunities she got initially:

"Before, I was a super-fan, just thankful to be here; thankful for my hot dog, thank you for my pizza, thank you for my time and my TV time.' But there comes a point where you can be thankful, grateful and blessed, but they have to know, there's a chapter after that. And that's where I'm at. I'm at a whole different level. I'm done with the 'I'm thankful,' I'm done with the pizza.' I don't need that anymore. I eat steak like Vince McMahon, with vegetables, like him, because I can be that. And that's where I'm at. I'm not 'can I please be signed.' I'm here, I'm signed, I've been here, I've put in the work and if I see myself where I want to see myself, I'm at Vince McMahon's level. And that's just that."

WWE issued a statement regarding the unfortunate incident where they stated that the superstars were 'uncomfortable in the ring with a couple of their opponents in the six-pack challenge.

Sasha Banks unfollowed Vince McMahon on Twitter

In light of the shocking incident, Banks unfollowed the official WWE handle and other key figures on social media.

As reported by Wrestling Inc, The Boss has unfollowed Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bayley on Twitter. She currently follows only six accounts, as seen below:

Many WWE personalities have shared their take on the unfortunate incident. For example, RAW commentator Corey Graves faced backlash for calling the women's tag team champions 'unprofessional' for walking out before the show.

There has been no official statement from Banks or Naomi about the incident. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates as the chapters of this saga unfolds.

