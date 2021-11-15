"I wanted to leave a legacy" – Sasha Banks on her star-making performance at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has opened up about her famous match with Bayley at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

While Sasha Banks was being promoted to the main roster in 2015, she had some unfinished business in NXT as Bayley challenged her for her NXT Women’s Championship. The match took place at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 22nd, 2015.

Their bout has been dubbed the most important women’s wrestling match of the past twenty-five years, with many viewing it as the best women’s match in WWE history.

Speaking to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, The Boss stated that she wanted to leave a legacy before her move to the main roster:

“I can remember my whole day, from waking up to going to sleep. I remember absolutely everything, and I can’t remember anything else. I wanted to leave a legacy. I wanted to leave a stamp that I’m the greatest. I was leaving NXT. I was giving Bayley the NXT Women’s Championship, and I was going to the main roster, finally. It was kind of like a sendoff." (H/T- wrestlingnews.co)

The former SmackDown Women's Champion believes her match with Bayley is one of the greatest women's matches of all time:

"That was our first time having an NXT TakeOver outside of Full Sail, which only holds maybe 800 people. We sold out the Barclays Center. To us, we were competing with RAW, SmackDown, and SummerSlam. We wanted to be the top of the weekend. We wanted to have the match of the night, and I wanted to have the greatest women’s match of all time, and I feel like that match really is.”

Bayley and The Boss have had epic battles in both NXT and WWE, including one inside Hell in a Cell.

Sasha Banks wants to fight Trish Stratus in a dream match

Sasha Banks has previously expressed her desire to face WWE legend Trish Stratus in a dream match. A match between The Boss and Trish Stratus would get anyone's pulses racing. As it turns out, the blue-haired superstar would like that too.

The 45-year-old legend has not stepped into the ring since her retirement match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019. Although the Hall of Famer finds the idea of fighting Banks appealing, there's still no word on whether the dream match will take place.

With a two-night WrestleMania coming to AT&T Stadium in Dallas next year, it sounds like the perfect place to give the WWE Universe this dream match.

