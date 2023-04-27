Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) sends a message to Ric Flair

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sent a heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair after chatting with him on a video call.

Mercedes recently lost her IWGP Women's title to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom event. Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley flew all the way to Japan to watch her perform.

Sasha Banks and Mojo Rawley are exploring Japan at the moment. The duo recently chatted with WWE legend Ric Flair on a video call, and Mojo shared a screengrab of the call on his Instagram handle.

Check it out below:

Moné shared Mojo's post on her Instagram story and had a wholesome message for The Nature Boy:

"Love you Nature Boi. I can't wait to smoke that Ric Flair drip when I get back."

Banks also tagged her cousin Snoop Dogg in the story.

Banks' message to the legendary Ric Flair

Ric Flair has always been a big fan of Sasha Banks

Banks made a name for herself during her lengthy WWE run and impressed many legends during her stint. About two years ago, Flair heaped major praise on Banks and Charlotte Flair on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast:

"I have to go there again, I have to throw her (Charlotte) and Sasha in this again - two great, great performers, and in that tag match they had, which was the opener, they tore the joint down. And with Sasha and Ashley (Charlotte) putting on a clinic, for men and women, they put on a clinic. When they were trading forearms and chops, that's when the people go, 'My god!' The girls all worked their a*s off. They stole the show," said Flair.

Sasha Banks is enjoying her time in Japan, judging by her recent Instagram stories. It would be interesting to see what's next for her now that she is no longer the IWGP Women's Champion.

Do you miss Sasha Banks in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes