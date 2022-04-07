"It was awful" - Sasha Banks on her unscripted moment against top WWE Superstar

Sasha Banks recently recalled "the worst thing" that ever happened to her hair in WWE during a match against Asuka.

At Extreme Rules 2020, both women went one-on-one against each other with the RAW Women's Championship at stake. Banks suffered a hairstyle malfunction at one point before the bout ended in a no contest.

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, The Legit Boss opened up about the incident:

"I'll tell you the worst thing that has ever happened with my hair. I think it was Extreme Rules 2020 — it's the end of this match with Asuka. Asuka is one of our top superstars. She is a badass and just the best. We're fighting back and forth. Then she rolls me up, and I just hear this rip. And I go, [gasps]. I just feel like the wind touching my braids. I feel like my braids are exposed. My whole closure ripped in half, and now it's dangling over my face [during] a live pay-per-view. It was awful," said Banks. [57:25-58:05]

While she was initially in disbelief about the whole situation, the three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion later thought it "was the funniest thing ever."

Bayley's reaction to Sasha Banks' hairstyle malfunction

BoredAndTwisted @BoredandTwisted .



I still have video This was the Extreme Rules moment Sasha Banks was talking about where she ripped her wig in half and Bayley was trying to help but couldn’tI still have video This was the Extreme Rules moment Sasha Banks was talking about where she ripped her wig in half and Bayley was trying to help but couldn’t😭💀. I still have video😭 https://t.co/7hGwmNUGfo

Sasha Banks knew she had to finish the Extreme Rules 2020 match following the said incident. Afterward, she asked then-on-screen ally Bayley to help cover her exposed braids.

As seen in the clip above, The Role Model could not fix the problem despite her best efforts.

"The next thing you know, I'm just going, 'I have to finish the match.' I finish the match, and I'm on the floor." Banks continued, "I'm looking at my tag team partner Bayley. I'm like, 'Help me! Help me!' She's pulling my wig down, and she just goes, 'I can't.'" [58:05-58:19]

During her appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Sasha Banks also expressed her desire to wrestle outside Earth. You can read more about that story HERE.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit 'Impaulsive with Logan Paul' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sasha Banks vs. Asuka in WWE again? Yes No 34 votes so far