Top star says Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is "not going to be better" than a major SummerSlam match

The hype behind Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event is pretty significant. But Sasha Banks believes it won't be the best match of the night.

In addition to Reigns and Cena, Banks is also slated to fight at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer. She will look to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in a singles match against Bianca Belair.

During a recent appearance on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, the popular star praised Roman Reigns and John Cena, calling the latter "a freaking legend." Sasha Banks acknowledged the Cenation leader's impact on younger audiences as well:

“Well the feeling is it’s great to have someone like John Cena back,” Banks said. “What a legend. What a freaking legend. Just someone that’s lending their name to the WWE history. He’s just great. At the house shows I’m watching him and you look around and you see the fans. Little kids that have probably never seen John Cena because he’s been gone for the last five, six years. But they still know who he is and they’re still so entranced with his work and what he does."

Sasha Banks also stated that Roman Reigns is "on a whole different level" at the moment. She credited Paul Heyman and The Usos for elevating Reigns' latest run in WWE.

However, Banks thinks that at SummerSlam, the Universal Championship contest won't be better than her match against Bianca Belair:

“And Roman Reigns? He’s on a whole different level. He’s on a whole different game with having Paul Heyman and having the Bloodline by his side. He’s hungry to prove that he is the top dog in this business." Banks continued, "So I think that match is definitely one to watch. But it’s definitely not going to be better than Bianca vs. Sasha Banks.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Other matches that have been announced for WWE SummerSlam thus far

Legendary stars like Edge and Goldberg will also be in action at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21.

Edge is scheduled to fight Seth Rollins in a non-title match. Another non-title contest during SummerSlam will occur between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. Meanwhile, Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE title should be an explosive battle.

Nikki A.S.H. will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat bout. Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to put their SmackDown tag team titles on the line against Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Additionally, United States Champion Sheamus will defend his gold against Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts regarding Sasha Banks' statement on Roman Reigns vs. John Cena? Sound off in the comments section below.

