Sasha Banks sends a three-word message of "love" to Naomi and two WWE Superstars on Instagram

Sasha Banks might've been done with WWE, however, she hasn't forgotten about her long-term colleagues in the company. Taking to Instagram, The Boss sent a three-word message to Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina, courtesy of her Instagram story.

Banks is good friends with all three superstars after having teamed up with all of them in the past. Together, the trio of Banks, Naomi, and Tamina was termed Team B.A.D.

Check out a screengrab of Sasha Banks' Instagram story:

Team B.A.D. made its debut in 2015 as part of the women's revolution. The faction was initially formed after Naomi aligned herself with Tamina, who is her real-life cousin-in-law.

After the initial dissolution of the group, Banks and Naomi reunited in 2022. The duo captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. But earlier this year, they walked out of the company due to a reported creative disagreement.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Booker T has explained why Sasha Banks shouldn't join AEW

Sasha Banks is yet to step foot in the squared circle since her last WWE appearance and match. A portion of fans on social media believe that The Boss will eventually sign with AEW but that isn't the case, as of now.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why it would be better for Banks to wrestle in Japan instead of going to AEW:

"Putting Sasha Banks over by saying, 'yeah I think she would do well over there [Japan],' I don't think that's something that I would retract or anything like that... I mean it's not anybody over there other than Britt Baker that I think really that matches up with her from a star power perspective, that's just me. That's just my personal opinion. I could be wrong."

The Boss is reportedly set to appear at NJPW's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17. She could end up confronting the IWGP Women's Champion by the end of the night.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes