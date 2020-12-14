Sasha Banks sets her sights on the United States, Intercontinental and WWE Championship

Sasha Banks appeared in an interview with WWE India and answered a bunch of questions. When asked what she still wants to achieve in WWE, Banks said she wanted to win every possible Championship WWE has to offer, including several men's titles.

#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE opened up about the influence that the legendary Eddie Guerrero had on her career & more in an exclusive interview with #WWENowIndia.



Watch Here: https://t.co/aWD3riB5FV pic.twitter.com/2EeHE53ZeD — WWE India (@WWEIndia) December 13, 2020

Sasha Banks said that she could not believe how much she has accomplished in WWE, but still feels she has a lot more to do. Banks listed the NXT UK Women's Championship, WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship as titles she is still looking to win in the future.

"I've done so so much, I can't even believe it but I feel like I need to win the NXT UK Women's Championship, the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental title, the United States title. There's just so much more to do and I've got a lot of time to do it. So I cannot wait!"

It is safe to say that Sasha Banks does not lack ambition, and while it may be difficult for her to hold all those titles, it certainly isn't impossible. But for now, all her focus will be on WWE TLC and her opponent Carmella.

Sasha Banks set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella at TLC

'The Legit Boss' is scheduled to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella. Banks has been caught off guard by Carmella several times over the past few weeks, even losing to her on last week's SmackDown via DQ.

Sasha Banks will be looking to get won over on Carmella at TLC after the constant humiliation she has suffered over the weeks. However, despite all this, Banks is confident about leaving TLC as the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.