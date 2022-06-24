Photo: Sasha Banks sports another new look alongside former WWE Superstar

It looks like Sasha Banks is on her way out of WWE following her and Naomi's walkout during an episode of Monday Night RAW last month. Amid the drama and speculation, she has kept herself quite busy. The six-time women's champion was recently part of a photoshoot where she sported another different look.

With her ongoing WWE suspension, Banks had PRK eye surgery last week. The Legit Boss sported what seemed to be her natural hair, a radical change from her blue locks on television. Around a week later, she was pictured with black hair.

Sasha Banks took part in a photoshoot for Premier Kanndela Labs - a CBD brand launched by former WWE Superstar Kalisto (aka Samuray Del Sol). She brought her dog, Ryu, along with her. The former United States Champion's wife, Abigail, was also part of the photoshoot, as was photographer Quay Hu.

It took place at Qreate Coffee + Studio, with the studio's Instagram handle posting an image from the photoshoot as its story. Below is a screengrab of it, while you can also directly view it here within 24 hours.

Qreate Coffee's Instagram story, featuring Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks' WWE release is yet to be confirmed

Expect to see Sasha Banks partake in several other ventures, especially with her WWE career potentially at the point of no return. While it hasn't been confirmed, her attorneys seem to be working on her release.

sindi!⛈ @sashasprescott whenever wwe or faithful confirms sasha’s release, i just wanna say whatever sasha/mercedes does next, i will always 100% support her no matter what whenever wwe or faithful confirms sasha’s release, i just wanna say whatever sasha/mercedes does next, i will always 100% support her no matter what ❤️ https://t.co/2znY2KSZf0

Last week's episode of SmackDown proved that the company is actively trying to distance itself from The Blueprint after a website photo was altered to blank out a fan sign that read, "Sasha Krew 4 Life." The move was seen as "petty" by fans online.

However, as of the start of the week, Banks was reportedly still listed on the company's internal roster. It remains to be seen what happens next in this saga. Meanwhile, there hasn't been much updates on Naomi's status in the past few days.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates regarding the former Women's Tag Team Champion!

