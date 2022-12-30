Sasha Banks has a three-word reaction to former WWE star's grandmother saying she's her favorite wrestler

Sasha Banks had an epic reaction to Summer Rae's grandmother heaping praise on her in an Instagram Q&A session.

Summer Rae hasn't actively wrestled in about six years at this point. She made a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year. Unfortunately, she didn't last long in the annual free-for-all and was eliminated by Natalya.

Rae still seemingly keeps up with the current WWE product. She recently did a Q&A session with her grandmother that saw fans submitting questions on Instagram for her to answer.

One fan asked Rae's grandma to name her favorite wrestler. She mentioned Sasha Banks and AEW's Claudio Castagnoli (fka as Cesaro) as her favorite wrestlers.

"I like very much Sasha Banks. And what is the name of the other guy? The other guy that I like. He is from Switzerland I think. Cesario. Because he's a good wrestler. He's just not foolish when he's wrestling."

When asked why she likes Sasha, here's what she said:

"Sasha. Oh, she is really good. Oh yeah. She knows about wrestling. And she wrestles fairly."

The video grabbed Banks' attention, and she shared it on her Instagram stories. The Boss also reacted to the video with a sticker that stated, "Ya damn right."

Check out the video and Banks' reaction below:

A screengrab showing Banks' reaction

Sasha Banks and Summer Rae have shared the ring on numerous occasions in the past

The Boss has wrestled Summer Rae on various occasions in WWE. Their very first match took place about ten years ago, in November 2012. On that night, Rae picked up a victory over a young Banks.

The duo battled on a regular basis over the next four years or so. Their final encounter took place at a WWE live event on July 31, 2016. The match saw Becky Lynch and Banks defeating Summer Rae and Dana Brooke in tag team action.

It has been a while since Banks stepped foot in the ring. She last wrestled in May earlier this year before walking out of WWE RAW. Banks is reportedly set to appear at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show on January 4, 2023.

