Sasha Banks, Trish Stratus, Carmella, Renee Paquette, and others react to WWE star making major life announcement

WWE and AEW stars alike have reacted to an immense announcement by a former star. The entire wrestling community has taken to social media as a result of the announcement to congratulate the wrestling veteran. Sasha Banks, Summer Rae, Carmella, and many others wished Kelly Kelly well after she announced that her babies were coming.

The former WWE star, Kelly Kelly, took to social media to make the announcement that every fan had been waiting for after her initial update. She said that it was time for the babies to arrive and that the twins were about to be born, declaring it "BABY TIME."

The stars let their joy about the news be known immediately. Sasha Banks, Trish Stratus, Carmella, Renee Paquette, Emma, Nikki Bella, Maria Kanellis, Summer Rae, and many others all took to Instagram comments, to wish her well on the newest addition to her family. WWE and AEW alike, the entire wrestling community came together in what was a really wholesome moment.

The stars had nothing but joy and good vibes to share with Kelly Kelly

In the latest update, as of this article being published, Kelly Kelly has further shared the incredible news that twins were born, and they have since become a family of four. They have been stuck in their baby bubble and promised to update the fans and colleagues with photos and videos soon.

Congratulations to Kelly Kelly for the newest additions to her family.

