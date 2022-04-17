Sasha Banks tweets words of encouragement for WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently tweeted in support of her tag team partner, Naomi.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Rhea Ripley defeated Naomi in a singles match. Afterward, Ripley and Liv Morgan had a staredown with Team Glow. The bout was part of a heated rivalry that has seen Ripley and Morgan gunning for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Despite the loss, The Boss took to Twitter today to share encouragement and support for her tag team partner:

"No matter what yoU always shine sis. @NaomiWWE. We gonna dust ourselves off and get extra #Raw this Monday," tweeted Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Women's Tag Team Championships in a fatal 4-way match at WrestleMania 38. The Boss and Glow will defend their titles against Liv for Brutality on RAW next week.

Naomi opens up about winning tag team gold with Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and Naomi had an impressive performance on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive after their win at The Show of Shows, the duo shared their emotional reactions. Naomi stated that it was a dream come true and they were creating history by continuing to be trailblazers in the industry:

“Oh my gosh, this has been a dream of mine ever since we got these titles. To make history, open doors and so this becomes something we see more often and not a first. There’s still many more doors to knock open and knock down. And we’re just continuing to blaze that trail that the women before us started and hope to inspire more," said Naomi (H/T- WrestleZone)

Naomi also revealed her admiration for The Boss, stating that the two of them together feels natural:

"I have always admired her, we have had a great relationship together, both work-wise and personal. So it is just natural, she and I together. I have been with a lot of tag team partners but she is very unique and special," Naomi added (00:47)

You can check out the video below:

While Naomi and Banks have proven formidable, the diverse personalities and wrestling styles of Ripley and Morgan have complemented each other well, both in and out of the ring. If nothing else, The Boss and The Glow have their work cut out for them on Monday Night.

Do you think Liv for Brutality will defeat The Boss and Glow to win their first tag team titles? Sound off in the comments below.

