Two championship matches announced for  WWE RAW next week

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced two championship matches for next week.

Newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend their titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Boss and Glow defeated Queen Zelina & Carmella, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler, in an intense Fatal 4-way match at WrestleMania for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Despite internal tensions brewing between members of Liv for Brutality, the duo have been able to work together to earn another title opportunity.

While the championship clash was slated for this week, plans changed and Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will now get their chance for tag team gold next week.

United States Champion Finn Balor will also defend his title against Theory (previously known as Austin Theory). In February, The Prince defeated Damian Priest for the title, adding it to his long list of accolades.

Under the mentorship of Mr. Vince McMahon, Theory was defeated by Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. This will his first title match on RAW since his loss at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Will Theory claim his first title on RAW next week?

In a backstage segment on RAW, while speaking with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, Theory requested a title match with Balor. He also highlighted that he should simply be called 'Theory' as Mr. Vince McMahon decided that it was a good idea. The WWE officials agreed and stated that the match is set to take place on next week.

Both men are no strangers to each other's in-ring capabilities, having faced each other on multiple occasions.

With Theory's recent performance at WrestleMania, do you think he will be able to defeat Finn Balor to win his first United States Championship? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

