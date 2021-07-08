"Saw Brock Lesnar doing this"- IMPACT Wrestling star shares impressive workout video

WWE legend Brock Lesnar's old workout video recently caught the attention of IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace, who attempted the same and shared the clip on her Twitter handle.

Jordynne Grace recently posted a video in which she can be seen successfully attempting an intense workout. The workout requires a person to grab a rope and perform pull-ups using the same. Grace noted that she saw former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar do it and wanted to see if she could do it as well.

She acknowledged that the workout may not be for everyone and that she hated every second of it. Check out the video below:

Saw Brock Lesnar doing this and wanted to give it a shot.

0/10 do not recommend, hated every second of it. pic.twitter.com/L1DGtAH150 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 6, 2021

Someone asked if I could do the Lesnar training video pushups. And yes. Just don’t ask me to do any flips. pic.twitter.com/N3JFJ6LIJv — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 7, 2021

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating men in the history of pro-wrestling. The Beast has done it all in the business and has defeated the biggest stars WWE had to offer. WWE used to showcase Lesnar's incredible strength on SmackDown back in 2002, with backstage clips that showed Lesnar doing grueling workouts.

The one that Grace noticed was from way back on December 19, 2002, when Brock Lesnar was ruling the SmackDown brand. Check out the clip below:

12/19/2002



Brock Lesnar using a towel to do pull ups from the arena's structure. pic.twitter.com/ObVehUvBLP — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 6, 2021

Brock Lesnar has left a lasting mark on the business

It has been over a year since fans saw Brock Lesnar compete in the squared circle. He made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous entities in history during his two WWE runs.

Brock's first run in 2002-04 made him an overnight star and he won the WWE title on several occasions at the time. Lesnar defeated the likes of The Rock, Kurt Angle, and Big Show and was a legit draw.

His star power only rose during his UFC run and Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 to kick off a lengthy and successful stint. He went on to squash John Cena, break The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, and dominated the roster like no one had ever done before.

Jordynne Grace is just one of several current stars that Brock Lesnar has inspired over the years. There's no concrete news yet as to whether fans will ever get to see him wrestle another match again. His last match was a WWE title loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

