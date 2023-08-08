"Say the word" - Triple H responds to Elon Musk's WWE tweet

Triple H is currently in charge of WWE's creative team and has responded to Elon Musk's recent tweets regarding fighting style.

The CEO of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, is currently embroiled in a battle of wills with the CEO of Meta/Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. There had been rumblings of the tech tycoons getting into a sanctioned match with each other, and from the looks of it, it could be happening soon.

Both Elon and Zuckerberg have started to trade shots with one another and are looking keen on getting into a very real physical cage fight soon. Musk recently tweeted an amusing note about choosing WWE as his fighting style for the eventual matchup.

Triple H has now responded to Elon's tweet regarding his fighting style, stating that he can call upon him since he knows a few things about the "X" sign from D-Generation X.

"Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign."

The current Chief Content Officer of WWE has active input in booking matches in the squared circle and may look to provide a few insights to Musk himself. It remains to be seen if Triple H will side with the X/Twitter owner in his eventual cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

Triple H once called out Elon Musk for being disrespectful towards WWE

The King of Kings has retired from in-ring competition within the Stamford-based promotion but was one of its most decorated superstars during his run. The Game is now in charge of the creative team and is still very much in love with the wrestling business.

So it seems that when Elon 'disrespected' the industry, it didn't sit well with the Cerebral Assassin, and he threw out a public challenge for him. Triple H appeared on the Good Time show back in 2021 and called out the business tycoon for his actions as he laid out quite a unique match prospect for him.

"So, if you want to disrespect our business, I will anytime, anyplace, anywhere [fight you]. Elon Musk, if you’ve got the guts, if you have what it takes to do this… then you and I will talk about what I really want to talk about, which is taking one of your rockets, launching it from Florida, going up into space, heading to Mars with a team from the Performance Center, where we then put on the largest spectacle the universe has ever seen – WrestleMania Mars," Triple H said.

It seems that the 13-time WWE Champion has forgotten Elon's past transgressions and is willing to put all of it behind for friendly combat and business with him.

