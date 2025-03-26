"Scared to death the whole time" - Stephanie McMahon says she was not ready for real-life step

Stephanie McMahon has made several massive decisions in her life. She recently revealed she was not ready for one of them.

After dating for nearly three years, The Billion Dollar Princess and Triple H married in 2003. About three years later, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Aurora Rose. Over the next four years, Stephanie and The Game had two more girls, Murphy Claire and Vaughn Evelyn. Their eldest daughter turned 18 last year and also recently went to college.

In the first episode of her new show, Stephanie's Places, McMahon interviewed CM Punk. As they discussed his life choices, he asked The Billion Dollar Princess whether she was ready to be a mother before she gave birth to Aurora. The 48-year-old revealed that she was not and that she was very scared.

"[Where you ready to be a mom?] No. Scared to death the whole time," she said.

Stephanie McMahon is still very much in love with her husband

The first episode of Stephanie's Places discussed WWE returns. Before interviewing CM Punk, Stephanie McMahon spoke with her husband, Triple H, about the subject.

As The Game recalled his return from a career-threatening injury he suffered in 2001, Stephanie McMahon told him that she remembered that time because they were together and she was in love with him. She also pointed out that she still feels the same today, nearly a quarter of a century later:

"So, I remember this because I was with you. It was the first time that I had ever seen you have a moment of doubt. And so, here I am, I'm all in love with you and everything, and still am very much, and you told me you were nervous that they weren't gonna care," she said.

Stephanie also addressed her WWE departure in 2023 in the intro of her show, disclosing that she decided to resign to focus on the people she loved: her family.

