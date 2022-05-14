"Blood adds an extra element to play with" - Scarlett Bordeaux on being ready for brutal match stipulation

Former NXT Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux recently cited her interest in participating in brutal deathmatches.

Following her release from WWE in 2021, she made her post-WWE appearance in February this year at WrestlePro's Killer Instinct show, defeating Harley Cameron. Bordeaux and her husband, Killer Kross (FKA Karrion Kross), had a dominant run on NXT before the latter was drafted to RAW.

In an interaction with Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Bordeaux opined on potentially competing in violent matches. The former WWE Superstar stated that the element of blood adds to the intensity of a bout. She also highlighted her inspiration to consider deathmatches.

“I am all about it, I love those kinds of matches, I think blood adds an extra element to play with. I don’t like it when it’s done too much, it needs to be in the right setting. But, I started at AAW, so I saw some of the best matches ever with Tyler Black, Silas Young, Jimmy Jacobs, Arik Cannon, and there was a lot of 30-minute to 60-minute matches with a lot of blood and a lot of weapons. I loved it, I would totally do it, same thing, it depends on the opponent," said Scarlett. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bordeaux made her WWE in-ring debut on an edition of RAW in 2016, where she competed in a losing effort against Savelina Fanene (fka Nia Jax).

Scarlett Bordeaux's husband Killer Kross has a dream deathmatch opponent

Bordeaux and Kross debuted together as a couple on NXT, and the former often accompanied the latter to his matches.

Kross won the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX defeating Keith Lee. He has also been associated with Major League Wrestling (MLW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and has a lot of experience against various opponents.

In the same interaction on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Killer Kross stated that Jimmy Jacobs is his dream opponent for a deathmatch. He further added that Jacobs had mastered the art of violence in wrestling, and no one comes close to his talents.

“Since you dropped his name, and I love Jimmy, I would love to compete against Jimmy Jacobs in a deathmatch, he’s a master. Everyone always drops Cactus Jack, and Foley, and all that stuff. For me, it’s Jimmy Jacobs. His history with that level of violence, I think very few people have ever gotten near it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross were an impressive couple in NXT. Before joining WWE, the former NXT Superstar was associated with IMPACT Wrestling from 2018 to 2019. Since getting released, both have made their mark on other major and independent promotions and regularly appear on shows.

