[Watch] Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi team up in a unique WWE Halloween music video

WWE Superstars Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi have formed an unlikely team-up in a recent Halloween music video released on the company's Twitter page.

The two superstars have worked up the developmental system in WWE. Both superstars featured heavily on NXT before making their way to the main roster. In fact, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were released only to return months later on SmackDown under the Triple H regime.

The two superstars collaborated on a cover of the blockbuster song "̌I Put a Spell on You" with wrestler and model Harley Cameron. The three stars can be seen in a classic Halloween vibe consistent with the song's theme. They also sported Gothic outfits and make-up throughout the music video in a bid to up the glam quotient of the presentation. The video was quick to garner eyeballs as it has already raked up over 51k views as of this writing.

WWE @WWE Get in the Halloween spirit with @Lady_Scarlett13 , Shotzi, and @itsdanni_ellexo ’s cover of “I Put A Spell On You” in their brand new music video! ms.spr.ly/6017dPsrD Get in the Halloween spirit with @Lady_Scarlett13, Shotzi, and @itsdanni_ellexo’s cover of “I Put A Spell On You” in their brand new music video! ms.spr.ly/6017dPsrD https://t.co/uDeBlh63eO

The three stars are real-life friends and their friendship is well documented. This is not the first time these superstars have collaborated on a musical project. The trio had previously worked together for another song, Indestructible, which was featured on Cameron's YouTube channel in April 2021. The video has over 122k views on YouTube.

Scarlett Bordeaux made a huge impact at WWE Extreme Rules

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre were scheduled to go one-on-one for the first time on WWE TV in a Strap match this past Saturday at Extreme Rules.

The two men were bound by 12 feet of leather that was being used as a weapon by both. The Philadelphia crowd also showed their love for the "Extreme" with cheers and gasps every time the leather strap made contact with human flesh. As the match drew to its final stages, both superstars were bruised and battered, yet unwilling to give up.

Scarlett Bordeaux, however, put an exclamation mark on the encounter as her interference impacted the result of the match. As Drew was setting up for the Claymore, Scarlett stood before him and blinded him with pepper spray. This allowed the two-time NXT champion to plant McIntyre with the Kross Hammer for the win.

Do you think Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will cross paths again on SmackDown this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes