Scott D'Amore takes a shot at WWE RAW while showing support for the AEW-IMPACT alliance

If last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling is any indication, the partnership between them and AEW is just getting started. The company saw record-breaking numbers on Twitch and more interaction on social media than they've seen on a Tuesday night in a long time.

Speaking of social media, IMPACT Vice President Scott D'Amore was very active on Twitter last night during the show. He even took a public shot at WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW. In a tweet, D'Amore criticized the red brand's recent quality of programming:

Well I enjoy watching #AEWDynamite on Wednesday’s anyway so why wouldn’t @IMPACTWRESTLING take @TonyKhan’s & @AEW’s money? Let the whole world know that after a rotten Monday night you get back 2 back nights of great action starting with #IMPACTonAXSTV every Tuesday night!

IMPACT VP Scott D'Amore refers to WWE RAW as "rotten"

Throughout the evening, D'Amore interacted with fans on Twitter. He thanked them for tuning in and remained hopeful that people who have given up on the company in the past are willing to give them another chance. It's always encouraging to see the higher-ups within a wrestling company engaging with their fanbase on social media. When fans feel like they are being heard, it goes a long way.

Minutes after IMPACT Wrestling went off the air last night, D'Amore took to Twitter one more time and echoed the sentiment that many fans were feeling after the close of the show:

Unbelievable what we are seeing. Years in the making. A complete shift in power. Believe this, @TheDonCallis & @KennyOmegamanX have shaken pro wrestling to its core. We have @AEW & @IMPACTWRESTLING in the same universe. #IMPACTonAXSTV #AEWDynamite

IMPACT And AEW Could Change Professional Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling ended on another cliffhanger, much like the conclusion of AEW Dynamite last Wednesday. In doing so, it encouraged fans to tune into AEW tonight to get the continuation of this story. If this collaboration is something the two companies can keep up, wrestling fans could be entering a very exciting new era in 2021.

Kenny Omega on IMPACT Wrestling

What did you think of IMPACT Wrestling last night? Did you like D'Amore's comments on WWE RAW? Are you tuning into AEW Dynamite tonight to see what happens next?