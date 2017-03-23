WWE News: Scott Hall jokes about the private photo leaks on Twitter

Scott Hall posted a light-hearted joke on Twitter.

Hall has had his fair share of controversial moments over the years

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has made a joke over social media regarding the recent celebrity private photo and video leaks.

In case you didn't know...

In terms of professional wrestling, names like Paige, Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox have experienced a serious backlash after their personal photos and videos were released to the public.

Celebrity leaks have been a big problem as of late, with the second wave of personal photos recently being unveiled after the first leaks happened in 2014.

The heart of the matter

The following is the tweet that was sent out by Hall, clearly mocking the recent revelations that have affected a number of WWE Superstars and making a light-hearted joke about the 69-shaped “tapes” being released:

My account was hacked and this sex tape was released without my consent. I apologize to anyone who is offended pic.twitter.com/XCZaDf9LjN — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) March 22, 2017

Hall is one of the few WWE personalities to have actually come out and made a comment about the whole situation, other than some of the men and women involved themselves.

What's next?

With rumours abound that more pictures are set to be released within the next few weeks, it'll be interesting to see how certain Superstars and the WWE themselves handle this.

The WWE have already alluded to the leaks briefly on Monday Night Raw with The New Day, but it seems as if no formal punishment will be given to anyone involved.

Author's take

We aren't at all surprised that it's Scott Hall of all people to comment on the issue, but it doesn't change the fact that this is a pretty unfortunate series of events.

The best thing that could possibly happen now is for everyone to move on with their lives as if this never happened because it's not doing anyone any favours by continuing to bring it up.

