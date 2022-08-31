Scott Hall's son says he is still in contact with two WWE Hall of Famers (Exclusive)

Cody Hall, the son of WWE legend Scott Hall, has remained in touch with Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and Kevin Nash in recent months.

Scott Hall passed away on March 14 at the age of 63 after suffering three heart attacks. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was best friends with Nash for three decades. He also credited DDP for helping turn his life around during his battle with alcoholism.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Cody Hall discussed the roles that the two WCW legends have in his life:

“I’m living in Atlanta now, so I live right down the street from DDP, so I keep in touch with him. I go to his house once a week and do the DDP Yoga. I go to him for advice. He’s a great guy. Dallas is such a great guy. Since my father’s passing, I’ve tried to keep in touch with Kev, but I know he’s a busy guy, so I don’t always get to talk to him as much as I like. I think they’re still out there for me if I ever needed them.” [4:59-5:22]

Watch the video above to hear Cody Hall’s amusing response when asked to explain what will happen if he faces Brock Lesnar.

Cody Hall discusses his memories of Scott Hall in WWE

The New World Order (nWo) is widely viewed as one of the greatest factions in wrestling history. The group, originally consisting of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, formed in WCW in 1996.

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



Listen to the pop



He’ll be sorely missed.



#WWE #RIPScottHall

Scott Hall’s first “Hey Yo” on WWE TV in 6 years during the NWO’s arrival in 2002.Listen to the popHe’ll be sorely missed. Scott Hall’s first “Hey Yo” on WWE TV in 6 years during the NWO’s arrival in 2002.Listen to the pop 🔥He’ll be sorely missed.#WWE #RIPScottHall https://t.co/bBN2dgPL8H

Although his father’s most notable nWo moments occurred in WCW, Cody Hall has more memories from the group’s WWE run in 2002:

“I suppose for me personally it was a little bit after that [WCW run], maybe the nWo when they went to WWE. I remember being just old enough. My dad was in between wives, in between girlfriends, so he took me on the road with him. Many times I thought I wished I was a little bit older during his run when he was in the nWo, so I could have been around more and understood more what was happening.” [1:47-2:06]

The 31-year-old also spoke about fans’ reactions to Scott Hall’s passing earlier this year.

