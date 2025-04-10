Scott Steiner breaks silence after Bron Breakker destroys Carlito on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker rammed through Carlito with a mighty Spear on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. While fans have been deeply captivated by the Intercontinental Champion’s monstrous feat, Scott Steiner has also broken his silence over the astonishing spot.

Ad

This week on RAW, Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. After the bout, Dirty Dom and Carlito, who accompanied his stablemate, started to gang up on the former AEW star. The former US Champion caught Penta with a Backstabber seconds after his teammate got pinned.

However, their plan to beat up Penta was foiled by Breakker, who hit Carly with a monstrous Spear. Soon after, he took Dom down with a Super Spear and followed it with a Spear to Penta as well.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the finisher landed by Bron Breakker on Carlito specifically, Scott Steiner made a tweet on X (fka Twitter). He noted that the WWE Universe is talking about the move and also highlighting that the Spear was beyond perfect. Steiner noted that this shouldn’t come as a surprise since the Intercontinental Champion was a genetically gifted wrestler of the Steiner lineage.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

“People talkin’ bout @bronbreakkerwwe's spear like it was "perfect" or even "better than perfect." WHAT THE HELL DID YOU EXPECT?! He’s a STEINER! The kid’s a damn Genetic FREAK, born to break backs and snap necks! That wasn’t a spear, that was a missile straight from the Steiner DNA vault!” he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WWE legend is the brother of Rick Steiner, who is the father of Bron Breakker. While the IC Champion doesn’t use Steiner as his last name, he began mentioning the heritage of his dynasty since his feud with Jey Uso.

Bron Breakker to face his toughest challenge at WrestleMania 41

Bron Breakker will be facing Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way match for his Intercontinental Championship. The odds are stacked heavily against the champ since the match won’t have any disqualifications.

Ad

The Judgment Day members Dom and Balor would definitely try to take advantage of this rule to secure victory. Additionally, The Dog of WWE could also lose his title without even being involved in the finish.

This makes Bron Breakker’s upcoming bout in Las Vegas the toughest one in his career so far. The former Wolf Dogs member had been asking Adam Pearce for a strong opponent for months, taking down every wrestler who faced him. Now, he has to take care of three contenders at the same time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Penta has been problematic for Bron Breakker before, and Finn Balor is a master at sneak attacks when the attention isn’t on him. Moreover, the self-centered wrestler could also blindside his teammate Dominik Mysterio and pin him to win the Intercontinental Championship. It would be interesting to see if Breakker is able to leave Las Vegas with his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More