Scott Steiner breaks silence after Bron Breakker destroys Carlito on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker rammed through Carlito with a mighty Spear on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. While fans have been deeply captivated by the Intercontinental Champion’s monstrous feat, Scott Steiner has also broken his silence over the astonishing spot.
This week on RAW, Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. After the bout, Dirty Dom and Carlito, who accompanied his stablemate, started to gang up on the former AEW star. The former US Champion caught Penta with a Backstabber seconds after his teammate got pinned.
However, their plan to beat up Penta was foiled by Breakker, who hit Carly with a monstrous Spear. Soon after, he took Dom down with a Super Spear and followed it with a Spear to Penta as well.
Talking about the finisher landed by Bron Breakker on Carlito specifically, Scott Steiner made a tweet on X (fka Twitter). He noted that the WWE Universe is talking about the move and also highlighting that the Spear was beyond perfect. Steiner noted that this shouldn’t come as a surprise since the Intercontinental Champion was a genetically gifted wrestler of the Steiner lineage.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
“People talkin’ bout @bronbreakkerwwe's spear like it was "perfect" or even "better than perfect." WHAT THE HELL DID YOU EXPECT?! He’s a STEINER! The kid’s a damn Genetic FREAK, born to break backs and snap necks! That wasn’t a spear, that was a missile straight from the Steiner DNA vault!” he wrote.
The WWE legend is the brother of Rick Steiner, who is the father of Bron Breakker. While the IC Champion doesn’t use Steiner as his last name, he began mentioning the heritage of his dynasty since his feud with Jey Uso.
Bron Breakker to face his toughest challenge at WrestleMania 41
Bron Breakker will be facing Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way match for his Intercontinental Championship. The odds are stacked heavily against the champ since the match won’t have any disqualifications.
The Judgment Day members Dom and Balor would definitely try to take advantage of this rule to secure victory. Additionally, The Dog of WWE could also lose his title without even being involved in the finish.
This makes Bron Breakker’s upcoming bout in Las Vegas the toughest one in his career so far. The former Wolf Dogs member had been asking Adam Pearce for a strong opponent for months, taking down every wrestler who faced him. Now, he has to take care of three contenders at the same time.
Penta has been problematic for Bron Breakker before, and Finn Balor is a master at sneak attacks when the attention isn’t on him. Moreover, the self-centered wrestler could also blindside his teammate Dominik Mysterio and pin him to win the Intercontinental Championship. It would be interesting to see if Breakker is able to leave Las Vegas with his title.