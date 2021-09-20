Scott Steiner loses to WWE Hall of Famer in return match after 10-month absence

Scott Steiner returned to the ring on September 18, 2021 after a 10-month absence, and took on Jerry Lawler in a losing effort.

Scott Steiner vs Jerry Lawler in 2021 isn't something fans would have expected. The two legends did face off in the ring at the “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” event.

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was on Lawler's side for the match. The final moments of the match saw the referee hitting an unsuspecting Steiner with a clipboard. Following the attack, Lawler pinned Steiner to win the match and celebrated with Hart.

You can watch the full match below:

This was Scott Steiner's first match after his Talk N' Shop appearance last year

Back in early 2020, Steiner made news when he collapsed backstage at IMPACT tapings and was rushed to the hospital. His condition was reportedly serious. Thankfully, Steiner's condition got better over the next few days.

He stayed away from the ring for the next several months. Steiner made an appearance at the Talk N' Shop-A-Mania 2 event on November 13, 2020. He teamed up with Warlord, Virgil, and a bunch of other veterans to take on Chad 2 Badd and Sex Ferguson in a 'Ball for a Ball' match. Here's what Steiner had to say about collapsing backstage at IMPACT Wrestling:

"As I was sitting in the hospital bed, the doctor came up to me and said ‘the procedure that happened to you, normally you only have 80 percent chance of winning…of getting out of the bed…of living’ I said doc, every time I step in the ring I have a 140 and two-thirds chance of winning. What do you think my chances are of jumping out of this bed? So this goes to all my freaks in Jasper, Alabama. Big Poppa Pump is your hookup! Holla if you hear me," said Steiner.

Steiner looked in rough shape during his match with Lawler tonight as pointed out by fans in the comment section of the clip. What are your thoughts on Steiner still wrestling at his age?

