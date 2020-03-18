Scott Steiner makes first public appearance since being hospitalized [Video]

Steiner was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed backstage during an Impact taping recently.

He appeared at an independent event, where he was originally scheduled to compete in a 6-Man bout.

Scott Steiner (Credits: New ERA Wrestling)

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Scott Steiner recently collapsed in the locker room during an Impact taping and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Soon after, his wife Christa posted a heartfelt tweet and announced that Steiner's condition was improving. She added that he will be 100% when all is said and done.

Now, almost 2 weeks after the incident, Steiner has made his first public appearance. The former WCW World Champion is looking much better if the video of his appearance is any indication. Check out the clip below, where Steiner appears at the 7:05 mark.

Steiner's appearance:

Steiner made the appearance for New ERA Wrestling, where he was originally scheduled to compete in a 6-Man Tag Team match, alongside Cody Windham and Johnny Rage. Steiner, who was replaced with Mike Jackson, had some words for the audience before the match began.

He opened up on collapsing backstage at the Impact tapings and stated that he doesn't remember anything from the fateful night. He went on to thank his wife for being there for him.

"I tell you what. It happened on Friday night and I actually do not remember walking to the ring, talking, walking back to the ring, collapsing. I don’t remember Friday night, I don’t remember Saturday night."

"As I was sitting in the hospital bed, the doctor came up to me and said ‘the procedure that happened to you, normally you only have 80 percent chance of winning…of getting out of the bed…of living’ I said doc, every time I step in the ring I have a 140 and two-thirds chance of winning. What do you think my chances are of jumping out of this bed? So this goes to all my freaks in Jasper, Alabama. Big Poppa Pump is your hookup! Holla if you hear me!"

Steiner seems to be doing well now and his fans would want nothing but to see him take a break and get back to being 100% before he decides to wrestle again. Sportskeeda wishes the best to him and hopefully, he makes a full recovery soon.