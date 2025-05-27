Scott Steiner puts out an interesting tweet about Seth Rollins' faction minutes after RAW goes on the air

Scott Steiner is the uncle of Bron Breakker, who just so happens to be a part of Seth Rollins' (relatively) new faction. He put out an interesting tweet about it just nine minutes after RAW went on the air.

Ad

RAW this week opened with Rollins' faction, with Heyman cutting a promo praising all three members, hyping Breakker, Bronson Reed, and then Seth Rollins. Just an hour prior to the show, Heyman had posted an epic photo of the four of them.

Scott Steiner reacted to this by stating that the future includes a Steiner:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Paul Heyman graciously declared in his promo on RAW that Bron Breakker is the guy who is going to be headlining WrestleMania 46, 47, 48, etc. It certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility, considering the current trajectory he's on. There are few athletes like the nephew of Scott Steiner.

He seems to have the best of his father and uncle without the controversial comments that they've made in the past. Regardless, it's great to see Steiner so supportive of his nephew.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The young Breakker is a true Terminator, and the fact that he has an enforcer-like role is incredible, considering that Bronson Reed is there, too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More