  Scott Steiner puts out an interesting tweet about Seth Rollins' faction minutes after RAW goes on the air

Scott Steiner puts out an interesting tweet about Seth Rollins' faction minutes after RAW goes on the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 27, 2025 00:51 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube &amp; Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube & Netflix)

Scott Steiner is the uncle of Bron Breakker, who just so happens to be a part of Seth Rollins' (relatively) new faction. He put out an interesting tweet about it just nine minutes after RAW went on the air.

RAW this week opened with Rollins' faction, with Heyman cutting a promo praising all three members, hyping Breakker, Bronson Reed, and then Seth Rollins. Just an hour prior to the show, Heyman had posted an epic photo of the four of them.

Scott Steiner reacted to this by stating that the future includes a Steiner:

Paul Heyman graciously declared in his promo on RAW that Bron Breakker is the guy who is going to be headlining WrestleMania 46, 47, 48, etc. It certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility, considering the current trajectory he's on. There are few athletes like the nephew of Scott Steiner.

He seems to have the best of his father and uncle without the controversial comments that they've made in the past. Regardless, it's great to see Steiner so supportive of his nephew.

The young Breakker is a true Terminator, and the fact that he has an enforcer-like role is incredible, considering that Bronson Reed is there, too.

Edited by Rohit Nath
