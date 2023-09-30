Scott Steiner's ex-Tag Team partner returns to save John Cena from The Bloodline on SmackDown

John Cena arrived late in Sacramento for SmackDown, but he eventually made it in time for the main event. After nearly receiving a repeat beatdown from last week, he was saved by the man who was once Scott Steiner's tag team partner, and a man who was Champion alongside him.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, John Cena reiterated his "Never Give Up" catchphrase, stating that even if he didn't find a partner for Fastlane to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, he would go at it alone.

Naturally, the 2-on-1 advantage that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa had was too much for Cena, who looked to be facing a repeat from last week. That was, of course, until LA Knight returned and made the save, and signed the contract to become Cena's tag team partner at Fastlane.

LA Knight was once Tag Team Champions, alongside Scott Steiner in IMPACT Wrestling - having had one tenure together with the titles.

As seen in the video above, LA Knight received a huge pop when he returned. It was reportedly supposed to happen last week, until he was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the last minute.

While it's merely speculation, it may not have been a very bad bout with COVID, as he returned a week later. He left John Cena stunned when he signed the contract.

The two megastars met previously at Payback, where Cena was the special guest referee in LA Knight's match against The Miz. While there were tensions to tease a future match, Cena eventually raised his arm to signal peace.