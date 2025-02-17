Scott Steiner's son, Brock, spotted in a WWE t-shirt amidst speculation

WWE already has one Steiner wreaking havoc right now in the form of Bron Breakker, but it appears that Scott Steiner's son, Brock, may be about to join his cousin there. The Hall of Famer posted a picture of his son on his social media account recently.

While Bron Breakker has decided not to opt for the family name, everyone knows the star is none other than the son of Rick Steiner. He's caused havoc on NXT as the champion, and since coming to the main roster, he's continued to cause issues for everyone else, showcasing himself as the dominant star that he is. There has been some speculation about whether he will be joined by his cousin, Brock Steiner, in WWE as well.

Now, there appear to be hints that it's not totally out of the question. Earlier, when asked about Brock going to WWE, Scott Steiner said that his son was potentially heading to pro wrestling and that he would help him when the time came. He has now posted a picture of his son wearing a WWE t-shirt. While there's speculation about the t-shirt actually being a WWE ID shirt, there's been no confirmation of the same.

Steiner just posted a picture of him in the WWE shirt with the eyes emoji.

Fans will have to wait and see if the star now turns up on a WWE show anytime soon and if his father, Scott Steiner, accompanies him.

