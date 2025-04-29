Scott Steiner sends a 6-word message after Bron Breakker destroys Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Scott Steiner took to social media after RAW to react to Bron Breakker assaulting Sami Zayn during the show. The WWE Hall of Famer is Bron's uncle.

Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman last week, and they destroyed CM Punk and Roman Reigns, the two people The Visionary hates the most. Bron nearly broke both top stars in half with his devastating spear, and neither of them appeared on RAW this week.

Seth Rollins opened RAW this week and was joined by his new allies, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn came out and questioned the former World Heavyweight Champion. Zayn was offered the opportunity to move to SmackDown and avoid any harm from the dangerous group, but he refused the offer.

This led to a match between Sami and Bron in the main event. Breakker speared the former several times and didn't even try to pin him. The referee was forced to call off the bout. After WWE shared the clip of Bron Breakker running and spearing Sami Zayn on the outside, Scott Steiner commented on the post by writing:

"That’s a genetic freak right there."

You can check out the tweet below:

Losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 didn't stop Bron's momentum at all, as he's currently in a much bigger and better position.

