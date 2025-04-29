  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bron Breakker
  • Scott Steiner sends a 6-word message after Bron Breakker destroys Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Scott Steiner sends a 6-word message after Bron Breakker destroys Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 29, 2025 06:38 GMT
Scott Steiner is Bron Breakker
Scott Steiner is Bron Breakker's uncle (Images via WWE.com)

Scott Steiner took to social media after RAW to react to Bron Breakker assaulting Sami Zayn during the show. The WWE Hall of Famer is Bron's uncle.

Ad

Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman last week, and they destroyed CM Punk and Roman Reigns, the two people The Visionary hates the most. Bron nearly broke both top stars in half with his devastating spear, and neither of them appeared on RAW this week.

Seth Rollins opened RAW this week and was joined by his new allies, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn came out and questioned the former World Heavyweight Champion. Zayn was offered the opportunity to move to SmackDown and avoid any harm from the dangerous group, but he refused the offer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This led to a match between Sami and Bron in the main event. Breakker speared the former several times and didn't even try to pin him. The referee was forced to call off the bout. After WWE shared the clip of Bron Breakker running and spearing Sami Zayn on the outside, Scott Steiner commented on the post by writing:

"That’s a genetic freak right there."

You can check out the tweet below:

Ad

Losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 didn't stop Bron's momentum at all, as he's currently in a much bigger and better position.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications