Scottish WWE Superstar sends a five-word message to The Rock but it's not Drew McIntyre

A WWE Superstar recently sent a message to The Rock after helping him train for WrestleMania XL. The superstar in question is Wolfgang.

Wolfgang is a part of the Gallus faction, also consisting of Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey. In 2022, the faction debuted at NXT 2.0. They are former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

On Instagram, Wolfgang shared a photo with his stablemates and The Rock after helping The Final Boss prepare for his in-ring return.

"The Rock says We're Gallus," wrote Wolfgang.

Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock is a bigger draw for WWE

Jim Cornette recently discussed the possibility of The Rock facing Roman Reigns in a singles match after the company seemingly has to change plans due to the popularity of Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette predicted Roman Reigns to turn babyface in a potential feud against his cousin. However, the wrestling veteran believes that WWE might've realized that Rock vs. Cody Rhodes is a bigger draw.

"Originally we were gonna have Rock and Roman and one would've thought Rock would have been the babyface. But now, if we have Rock and Roman, I bet you that Roman will be the babyface except do we get Rock and Roman because now they know that Rock and Cody is a much bigger money match than anything else," said the veteran.

During the Road to WrestleMania XL, The Rock and Cody Rhodes crossed paths on numerous occasions. The issues between them began after The People's Champion inserted himself into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture., replacing Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

This led to The Rock turning heel after slapping Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL press event. At The Showcase of The Immortals, The Great One pinned the former AEW Champion on Night One during The Bloodline's tag team match against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins.

On Night Two, The Final Boss interfered during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Rhodes and Roman Reigns but was unsuccessful in helping The Tribal Chief. In the Cody finished his story, however on the following episode of RAW, the eight-time World Champion teased a potential match against the former TNT Champion in the near future.