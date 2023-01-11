Scrapped WWE Superstar involvement in RAW main event this week

The January 9, 2023 episode of WWE RAW featured a Tag Team Turmoil main event, which came down to The Street Profits and The Judgment Day. The latter team went on to win the bout and become the new #1 contender for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

According to a recent report, however, WWE had original plans slated for Akira Tozawa to accompany The Street Profits in the main event. While every team was accompanied by their cohorts to the ring, Tozawa, who has been working closely with the tag team, didn't show up.

“Akira Tozawa at one point was planned to accompany Street Profits to the ring.” [H/T: Fightful]

For those unaware, exactly a month ago, on the December 12, 2022, episode of RAW, Tozawa and the former RAW Tag Team Champions had teamed up in a six-man tag team match against The Judgment Day. The trio has been an unofficial team for a while now, coming together to take on a common enemy.

#WWERAW Akira Tozawa & The Street Profits vs The Judgment Day is underway!!! Akira Tozawa & The Street Profits vs The Judgment Day is underway!!!#WWERAW https://t.co/urMavRD1oB

The Street Profits have been gunning for The Usos and their tag titles since their return, as admitted by the duo. You can read more about it here.

WWE script changes were less common in the Triple H regime

Since Triple H took over, WWE programming has improved majorly, and less frequently there have been last-minute changes.

However, in the midst of Vince McMahon returning to the company, he may have already started intervening in the creative. Whilst speculation among fans and in the Twitterverse has been high as of late, the changes made prior to RAW this week may not necessarily have been because of this.

If Vince McMahon sells



This is a no-win situation for employees. If Vince McMahon takes back executive and creative control, rounds of roster cuts like we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic could resume.If Vince McMahon sells #WWE , layoffs are likely company-wide as the new owner trims the fat.This is a no-win situation for employees. If Vince McMahon takes back executive and creative control, rounds of roster cuts like we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic could resume.If Vince McMahon sells #WWE, layoffs are likely company-wide as the new owner trims the fat.This is a no-win situation for employees.

Elsewhere on RAW, The Usos did not accompany their cousin, Solo Sikoa, for his contest against Dolph Ziggler. However, they did come out at the end of the show to confront their new Number One Contenders, after initially being kicked out of the building by Adam Pearce.

“Original scripts called for the Usos to be ringside with Solo Sikoa.” [H/T: Fightful]

There has been no word yet on whether Mr. McMahon will return to the Stamford-based company as a creative, albeit many internal sources believe that he just might take over at some point down the line.

